Huffman, 12 other parents to plead guilty in college scheme

By: Associated Press Alanna Durkin Richer April 8, 2019

BOSTON — Actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the sweeping college admissions cheating scam that has ensnared wealthy parents and athletic coaches at some of the nation's most selective universities, federal authorities said Monday. The "Desperate Housewives" star and 12 other prominent parents will admit to charges in the scheme, which authorities say ...

