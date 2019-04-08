Quantcast

What’s Up? Media COO named to Top Women in Media list

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2019

Ashley Raymond, the chief operating officer of Annapolis-based publishing company What’s Up? Media, was named one of the 2019 Top Women in Media by Folio, a national magazine and digital publishing association in New York. The Crownsville resident was recognized in the Up and Comers category, a designation given to women who are making a mark ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo