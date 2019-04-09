Quantcast

By: Jobs April 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Fast-paced Towson law office is seeking an associate attorney with 3-5 years of family law experience to work in a dynamic and unique environment. Ideal candidate will possess a Maryland law license, strong writing and analytic skills, exceptional work ethic and family law litigation experience.
Interested candidates should email a resume, cover letter with salary requirements, and a writing sample to Laurie Wasserman at
laurie@wassermanlawoffice.com
All inquiries will be kept confidential.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo