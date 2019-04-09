ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Fast-paced Towson law office is seeking an associate attorney with 3-5 years of family law experience to work in a dynamic and unique environment. Ideal candidate will possess a Maryland law license, strong writing and analytic skills, exceptional work ethic and family law litigation experience.

Interested candidates should email a resume, cover letter with salary requirements, and a writing sample to Laurie Wasserman at

All inquiries will be kept confidential.

