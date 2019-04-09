Barry Faber and David Gibber | Sinclair Broadcasting Group

Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. announced Barry Faber has been promoted to president of distribution and network relations from executive vice president and general counsel of distribution & network relations and David Gibber was promoted to senior vice president/general counsel from vice president/deputy general counsel.

In their new roles, which are effective immediately, Faber and Gibber will report directly to Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley.

Faber has served as Sinclair’s general counsel since 1999, as well as either executive vice president or vice president of distribution and network relations since 2008. From 1996 to 1999, he served as Sinclair’s associate general counsel. Faber is a graduate of the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia School of Law.

Gibber joined Sinclair in 2011 and has served as vice president/deputy general counsel, deputy general counsel/director of legal services and legal counsel. Prior to joining Sinclair, he was an associate at Gordon Feinblatt LLC in Baltimore. Gibber received his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, where he graduated magna cum laude, Order of the Coif. Gibber also sits on the board of directors of various charitable and community organizations.