FEATURED MOVER | Tiffany F. Boykin, AACC

Tiffany F. Boykin, Ph.D., Esq., dean of student engagement with Anne Arundel Community College, was recognized as one of the “Diverse Top 35 Women in Higher Education” by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

Boykin has served students at institutions including Baltimore City Community College, Morgan State University and Anne Arundel Community College. Her current work supports students’ sense of belonging, development, leadership and wellness on campus. In addition, Boykin’s research and teaching explores contemporary issues in community college education, counseling and student affairs in higher education, Black students’ success and participation in postsecondary settings, the role of historically Black colleges and universities and the legal components of higher education.

Her work has been published in the Community College Journal of Research and Practice and the Journal of Negro Education.

ABOUT TIFFANY BOYKIN

Resides in:

Baltimore

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in communication from the University of Maryland, College Park; Master of Science in communications management from Towson University; Doctorate in higher education/higher education administration from Morgan State University; Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

If you had not chosen higher education as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

My career began in broadcast media. I had the privilege of working for two television news operations prior to working in higher education. I loved the television news environment; it was fast-paced, exciting and often competitive. I also loved the fact that it challenged me daily and that I was able to engage with my local community in a very meaningful way. If I hadn’t transitioned to higher education, I would definitely choose to continue a career in television news.

Favorite vacation:

I really enjoyed spending time in Costa Rica. It’s culturally diverse, full of adventure and showcases stunning wild life and nature. Hands down, it’s one of my favorite destinations.

When I want to relax, I … :

First things first—Find a sitter for our two amazing, and very active sons. They’re 3 years and 5 years old. Next, prepare my favorite snacks/comfort food. Finally, binge watch all things on the Discovery ID channel. Don’t judge me, lol.

Favorite musical artist:

Jazmine Sullivan

Favorite quotation:

Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced. — James Baldwin