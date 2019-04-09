Quantcast

Funeral service for former House Speaker Busch scheduled for April 16

By: Associated Press April 9, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Funeral services have been scheduled for former Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Michael E. Busch, his family announced Tuesday. Busch will lie in repose in the rotunda of the Maryland State House next week. Public visitation will be April 15 from from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and April 16 from 8 a.m. to ...

