Quantcast

Harford sheriff: Racial bias allegation by attorney ‘unfounded’

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 9, 2019

Representatives from the Harford County Sheriff's Office declared an allegation of racial bias in a courthouse last month "unfounded" Tuesday, but attorneys for the Maryland Legal Aid attorney who made the complaint continue to believe their client was treated differently because of his race. Rashad James, who is black, said that on March 6 he represented ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo