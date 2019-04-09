Quantcast

Maryland lawmakers pass opportunity zone stimulus

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 9, 2019

Maryland lawmakers ratified a bill backers hope will boost investment in state opportunity zones and correct flaws in the federal program. The 68-page legislation, SB 581, cobbles together policies pushed by a wide swath of players, including Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, and community development advocates. The General Assembly passed the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo