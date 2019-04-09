Quantcast

A look at measures passed by the Maryland General Assembly

By: Associated Press Brian Witte April 9, 2019

The Maryland General Assembly's annual 90-day session ended Monday at midnight. Here's a look at some of the measures that have been passed to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk so far:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo