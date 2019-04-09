Quantcast

Progressives had their way in much of the 2019 General Assembly

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 9, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's 439th session of the General Assembly may go down as the session that set the tone for the remainder of the term. A more progressive legislature, one where nearly one-third of the members are new, passed bills that set up future debates over education funding, the environment and marijuana policy. Democrats were able ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo