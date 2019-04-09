Quantcast

Second B-More with Goodwill jobs event scheduled for Saturday

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2019

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake Inc. will host its second B-More with Goodwill event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 pm at Zion Baptist Church, 1700 N. Caroline St. The event will interview local residents for jobs at Goodwill and provide information about jobs with Goodwill partners, including training and assistance programs to enter the workforce. More than 250 ...

