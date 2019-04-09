Quantcast

They Said It during the 2019 legislative session

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2019

The governor's comments were absolutely nonsense. Nonsense, nonsense, nonsense, nonsense personified. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., responding to comments by Gov. Larry Hogan that public education had been a top priority of his administration.   There’s nothing more contentious than the debate around the right to bear arms. Del. Geraldine Valentino-Smith, chief sponsor of the state’s red-flag law, in ...

