Universal Supply expands with 2nd Md. location

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2019

Universal Supply, a leading distributor of specialty building products throughout New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, has opened a new location in Edgewood, company officials announced Tuesday. The new location is Universal Supply's 14th location and its second in Maryland after the company opened its first in Salisbury last fall. The new location features roofing, siding, replacement windows and specialty products. Universal Supply's new location ...

