Quantcast

Defense asks court to reconsider decision in ‘Serial’ ruling

By: Associated Press April 9, 2019

The defense attorney for the man whose murder conviction is chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial" and an HBO documentary series is asking a Maryland court to reconsider its decision to reject a new trial.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo