Redacted Mueller report to be released within a week

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker and Mary Calre Jalonick April 9, 2019

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that he expects to release a redacted version of the special counsel's Trump-Russia investigation report "within a week" as he defended his handling of the document.

