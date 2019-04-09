Quantcast

Md. bill passes allowing prosecutors to vacate ‘unjust’ convictions

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 9, 2019

Though some "second chance" legislation failed to pass the General Assembly in 2019 despite years of pushes from advocates, a bill to provide a tool to prosecutors to vacate past unjust convictions gained bipartisan support and passed both chambers by the last day of session. House Bill 874, sponsored by Del. Erek Barron, D-Prince George’s, would allow prosecutors ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo