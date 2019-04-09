Quantcast

Winners & Losers in the 2019 General Assembly session

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2019

  Winners Johns Hopkins Using a painstaking mix of lobbying and diplomacy, Hopkins won approval for an armed campus police force. Federal employees Lawmakers OK’d a measure granting workers unemployment benefits during future furloughs. Dels. Maggie McIntosh and Nancy King The two powerful committee chairwomen pulled together a down payment for the Kirwan Commission education funding recommendations. Sen. Jill Carter It was her legislation ...

