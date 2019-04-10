Quantcast

Judge halves 100-year sentence for 1996 murder by juvenile

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 10, 2019

A retired judge on Wednesday cut in half the 100-year sentence he gave a defendant 23 years ago, partially granting a defense motion asking him to reconsider. The defendant, Gerald Jamar Cook, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder and related offenses in 1996 for the shooting death of William Louis Miller the previous year. Cook, who was ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo