Quantcast

DEBORAH A. VOLLMER, ET AL. v. BOARD OF APPEALS OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2019

Administrative law -- Standing -- Aggrieved party Deborah Vollmer, John Fitzgerald, and Gautam Prakash (collectively, “Appellants”) opposed a permit issued by the Montgomery County Historic Preservation Commission that allowed the relocation of a building in downtown Bethesda, as part of a redevelopment project that will include parts of the planned Purple Line light rail. The County’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo