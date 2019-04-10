Quantcast

HESTINA LAKEISHA HARRIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Closing argument by state -- Implicit acknowledgement of guilt Hestina Lakeisha Harris, appellant, was convicted, by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Frederick County, of murdering her grandmother, with whom she lived. At the time the grandmother was discovered lying wounded in the front yard of her home, Harris was the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo