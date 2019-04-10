Quantcast

Jury, not judge, must determine contributory negligence, 4th Circuit says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 10, 2019

A federal judge wrongfully dismissed a negligence claim against a Baltimore financial adviser on the mistaken belief that the suing family was financially astute and thus contributorily negligent to accept without question the advice that they receive a bequest in a heavily taxed lump-sum payment, a U.S. appeals court ruled this week. In reviving the lawsuit, ...

