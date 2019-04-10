Kimberly Reed and TJ Wilkinson | Shulman Rogers

Kimberly D. Reed and Todd “TJ” S. Wilkinson have joined Shulman Rogers as shareholders to support the firm’s growing business and financial services department and enhance the firm’s international practice group.

With nearly 30 years in practice, mostly in major global law firms, Reed brings her deep experience in international and domestic corporate law, representing companies of all sizes in mergers, acquisitions, financings, governance, global operations and raising capital. She has conducted transactions in more than 40 countries and on six continents, developing a broad network of resources in the United States and around the world.

Wilkinson comes to Shulman Rogers from the New York City offices of a global law firm, where he used his significant background in business taxation matters to help clients understand and minimize the federal income tax implications of their complex business transactions. Along with his tax law experience, TJ brings a creative and strategic approach to advising on business transactions and daily operations, designed to minimize risk and maximize return for his clients.