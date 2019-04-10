Kimberly Reed | Shulman Rogers

Kimberly D. Reed has joined Shulman Rogers as a shareholder to support the firm’s growing business and financial services department and enhance the firm’s international practice group.

With nearly 30 years in practice, mostly in major global law firms, Reed brings her deep experience in international and domestic corporate law, representing companies of all sizes in mergers, acquisitions, financings, governance, global operations and raising capital. She has conducted transactions in more than 40 countries and on six continents, developing a broad network of resources in the United States and around the world.