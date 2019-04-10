Quantcast

Lord Baltimore Hotel’s Skybar to open April 26

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2019

The Lord Baltimore Hotel’s Skybar will open for the 2019 season April 26 at 7 p.m., hotel officials announced Wednesday. Located on the 19th floor rooftop of the hotel at 20 W. Baltimore St., the Skybar will feature new menu offerings, new furniture and additional seating to accommodate private happy hours and events.  New for this year, ...

