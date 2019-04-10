Marni Rogow | GKV

GKV, one of the mid-Atlantic’s largest independent marketing/advertising firms, promoted Marni Rogow to vice president, supervisor of account management.

Rogow will be responsible for the creative development and execution of broadcast, print and interactive materials for GKV clients, including the Maryland Lottery and Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association.

Rogow joined GKV in 2012 and brings more than 25 years of experience working in advertising, marketing and promotions to her role. She is an individual who serves as an unwavering and dedicated attendee to client needs, and a role model to her account management peers.

Before coming to GKV, Rogow worked at TracyLocke for nearly 10 years where she managed daily promotional advertising and media activities for Pepsi Beverages Company in various local markets in the Atlantic Region. She also previously worked at Integer Group supporting the Coors Brewing Company’s Coors Light brand and at Starz Encore Group as a marketing manager for various cable and satellite accounts.

Rogow received a bachelor’s degree in TV, radio and film production from Syracuse University, S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication. She lived in Colorado for half of her career, enjoying the mountains and lifestyle of the Rockies. She came back home to her Baltimore roots and currently lives in Reisterstown with her husband, Eric, and her daughter, Andi.