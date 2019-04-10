Quantcast

Podcast producer plans to use court audio, calls Md. statute ‘unlawful’

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 10, 2019

Producers of a podcast series about Keith Davis Jr., who has been tried three times in the 2015 killing of a Pimlico Race Course security guard, plan to use audio from court proceedings and want the Maryland Judiciary not to enforce a state statute that prohibits the broadcasting of criminal matters heard in trial court. A ...

