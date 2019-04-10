Quantcast

Baltimore judge faces new disciplinary charges for alleged misconduct

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 10, 2019

A Baltimore judge already facing suspension for her behavior on the job has been charged with additional misconduct for allegedly attempting to manipulate an incident report to cast another judge in a bad light. The Commission on Judicial Disabilities previously found that Baltimore City District Judge Devy Patterson Russell had committed sanctionable conduct by yelling at fellow ...

