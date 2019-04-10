Quantcast

Thiru Vignarajah says he will run for mayor of Baltimore

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 10, 2019

Thiru Vignarajah, a former deputy attorney general, said Wednesday that he is running for mayor of Baltimore. Currently a partner at DLA Piper, Vignarajah is the first person to launch a campaign since controversy erupted over payments that first-term Mayor Catherine Pugh received for her self-published children's books. "What we have endured in Baltimore is heartbreaking and ...

