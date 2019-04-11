Quantcast

Baltimore city solicitor in central role amid mayoral turmoil

Andre Davis prepares for possible fallout from Pugh controversy

By: Heather Cobun April 11, 2019

Baltimore City Solicitor Andre M. Davis is working to balance the needs of Baltimore in the midst of controversy over Mayor Catherine Pugh’s sale of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books: He is keeping the city moving forward while preparing for any possible fallout from the mayor’s situation. “We’re continuing the work that we’ve been doing all ...

