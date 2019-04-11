Quantcast

Cushman & Wakefield to handle B&O Warehouse leasing

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 11, 2019

Cushman & Wakefield now handles leasing for one of Baltimore's most iconic structures: the B&O Warehouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Maryland Stadium Authority named the real estate services firm the exclusive leasing agency for the warehouse and Camden Street Station. “The Warehouse offers work space that is a win-win for tenants and their clients ...

