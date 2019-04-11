Quantcast

Frosh, Davis focus on government response to opioid crisis

Officials speak at ABA conference in Baltimore

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 11, 2019

As more and more jurisdictions file lawsuits against drug manufacturers for their role in the opioid crisis, officials at a conference in Baltimore on Thursday stressed that a multifaceted approach was needed to target opioid addiction in Maryland and across the country. “What we’re looking at is a public health crisis,” said Maryland Attorney General Brian ...

