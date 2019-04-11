Learn how you can help the Baltimore Child Abuse Center

Every child deserves a child advocacy center. If you don’t know about the Baltimore Child Abuse Center, you should. The center’s mission is to provide local victims of sexual abuse, trauma and other adverse childhood experiences and their non-offending caretakers with comprehensive forensic interviews and medical and mental health treatment, with the goal of preventing future trauma. The organization uses a holistic perspective to help children who have been through incomprehensible trauma.

Many children come to the center after being referred after reports of serious abuse. While the center is a welcoming place filled with toys and a staff of exceedingly kind and supportive people, children can find their arrival at the center intimidating. This spring, the Baltimore Child Abuse Center is collecting craft supplies so that children entering the unfamiliar environment can embrace the welcome distraction of a fun art project. The center is seeking supplies such as wood crates, washable paint, paintbrushes, canvas, gifts for kids (such a birthday gifts), colorful felt, toy food supplies (for a grocery store in the play area), round wooden mosaic pieces, wood glue and even Command hooks.

If you have children of your own, do you have extra art supplies? Or have your kids grown out of their clothes from last year? If so, think about donating to the Baltimore Child Abuse Center. Your leftover items can be used to make a child’s difficult time a little less so. The center’s resource room also could use deodorant, diapers, lotion, spring clothes for children (especially ages 8+), feminine hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner and pajamas in all sizes.

To learn more about the center, plan to be at the Hippodrome on May 10 to hear Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman talk about her own experience with child abuse. Learn more about the event.

Take the opportunity to learn more about an organization devoted to making the lives of Baltimore’s children a little better. You can be a part of that effort.