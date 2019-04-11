Quantcast

Van Hollen urging passage of education funding measure

By: Associated Press April 11, 2019

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is scheduled to join Nevada Rep. Susie Lee to call for passage of a bill to promote public education funding.

