Md. high court: ‘Strong feelings’ voir dire question must be unadorned

Elaborations not tolerated, Court of Appeals says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 11, 2019

Attention Maryland circuit court judges: The only way for you to ask prospective jurors if they have strong feelings about the crime charged is to ask them – without elaboration – “Do you have strong feelings about” the crime charged. So ruled Maryland’s top court last week in overturning a man’s convictions for burglary and theft ...

