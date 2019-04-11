Quantcast

Avenatti charged with embezzlement, fraud, cheating on taxes

By: Associated Press Brian Melley April 11, 2019

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged in a 36-count federal indictment alleging he stole millions of dollars from clients, did not pay his taxes, committed bank fraud and lied in bankruptcy proceedings, federal prosecutors in California said Thursday.

