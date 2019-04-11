Quantcast

Young orders audit of ABC’s contract with city

Nonprofit, which manages youth fund, purchased $80,000 of Pugh's books

By: Bryan P. Sears And Adam Bednar April 11, 2019

Baltimore's acting mayor is ordering an audit of a city contract with a charitable organization that had purchased $80,000 of children's books written by Mayor Catherine Pugh. Ex officio Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young announced Thursday that he directed the city Department of Audits to review the management of the city's Children and Youth Fund by Associated Black ...

