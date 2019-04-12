Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2019

2. Miles & Stockbridge

100 Light Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 727-6464

https://www.milesstockbridge.com/

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 182

Number of lawyers at partner level: 105

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 32

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 11

Number of lawyers of counsel: 28

Number of departures in 2018: 35

Number of new hires in 2018: 18 (9 male, 9 female)

Number of elevations in 2018: 11 (4 male, 7 female)

Number of associates: 49

Average starting salary for associates: $130,000

Number of billable hours expected of associates: 1,800

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Nancy W. Greene, Chairman

Other locations in Maryland: Towson, Frederick, Rockville and Easton.

What new practice group areas did your firm create in 2018?: With the hiring of new laterals, we added significant affordable housing and tax credit capabilities and increased our capacity to take on regulatory compliance work for health care clients. We are also providing legal counsel in regard to the new federal Opportunity Zone program created as part of the tax bill passed in 2017.

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2019, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.