Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2019

3. Maryland Legal Aid

500 E. Lexington Street

(410) 951-7777

https://www.mdlab.org/

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 172

Number of supervising and chief attorneys combined: 38

Number of female supervising and chief attorneys: 30

Number of non-white supervising and chief attorneys: 21

Number of departures in 2018: 51

Number of new hires in 2018: Female: 41 Male: 24

Number of elevations in 2018: Female: 6 Male: 3

Number of staff attorneys: 134

Average starting salary for associates: $54,561

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Wilhelm H. Joseph Jr. (Executive Director); Gustava E. Taler (Chief Operating Officer); Gina E. Polley (Deputy Chief Counsel)

Other locations in Maryland: Anne Arundal County Office (Annapolis), Baltimore Office (Baltimore), Baltimore County Office (Towson), Lower Eastern Shore Office (Salisbury), Metropolitan Maryland Office (Landover), Howard County Office (Ellicott City), Midwestern Maryland Office (Frederick), Montgomery County Office (Rockville), Northeastern Maryland (Bel Air), Southern Maryland Office (Hughesville), Upper Eastern Shore Office (Easton), Western Maryland Office (Cumberland)

Where did your firm open new offices in 2018?: District Court Self-Help Resource Center (Frederick County)

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2019, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.