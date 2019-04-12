Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2019

Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2019

4. Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP

7 Saint Paul Street

(888) 570-8960

https://www.wtplaw.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 103
Number of lawyers at partner level: 101
Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Martin Fletcher.
Other locations in Maryland: Baltimore, Bethesda, Columbia, Towson, Ocean City.
What new practice group areas did your firm create in 2018?: Sports Law
Where did your firm open new offices in 2018?: Richmond, Virginia

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2019, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.

