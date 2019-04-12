Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2019

5. Shulman Rogers

12505 Park Potomac Avenue

Potomac, MD 20854

(301) 230-5200

https://www.shulmanrogers.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 91

Number of lawyers at partner level: 48

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 9

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 2

Number of lawyers of counsel: 10

Number of departures in 2018: 12

Number of new hires in 2018: 11 (Male: 7; Female: 4)

Number of elevations in 2018: 3 (Male: 1; Female: 2)

Number of associates: 33

Number of billable hours expected of associates: 1,800

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Samuel M. Spiritos

What new practice group areas did your firm create in 2018?: Cannabis; Smart Cities and Smart Buildings; Solar.

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2019, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.