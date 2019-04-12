Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2019

6. DLA Piper

6225 Smith Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21209

(410) 580-3000

http://www.dlapiper.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 87

Number of lawyers at partner level: 43

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 8

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 2

Number of lawyers of counsel: 19

Number of new hires in 2018: 5 lawyers (1 female, 4 male)

Number of elevations in 2018: 3 (1 female, 2 male)

Number of associates: 25

Average starting salary for associates: $190,000 in Baltimore

Number of billable hours expected of associates: 2,000

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Brett Ingerman, Baltimore Managing Partner

What new practice group areas did your firm create in 2018?: Proptech practice – enables the firm to better advise clients working at the intersection of real estate and technology.

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2019, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.