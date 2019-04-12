Eleni Monios | M&T Bank

M&T Bank named Eleni Monios group vice president and business banking market manager for its greater Baltimore and Delaware regions, including Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Monios will lead the team providing advice and solutions to area small business owners. She comes to her new role with more than three decades of experience, having first started with the bank in 2003.

Monios previously worked as the bank’s market manager for the New Jersey, Connecticut, New York City and Long Island regions where she led and managed the business banking teams for the market.

She is a native of Baltimore, where her family owned a small business, and she has a lifelong passion for helping small businesses grow. She is also currently a member of the board of Visit Baltimore and the Ulman Foundation.