Jennifer Baldwin | Howard County General Hospital

Jennifer C. Baldwin, MPA, RN was named vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer with Howard County General Hospital, a member of Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Baldwin will be responsible for inpatient nursing units as well as emergency services, women’s and children’s services, ancillary services, clinical education and patient care staffing and operations.

She most recently served as the senior vice president of Patient-Centered Medical Home and Care Management at CareFirst Inc. Prior to that, she was the area administrator for the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States.

A nurse for more than 35 years, Baldwin has spent 17 of those in executive roles in hospitals in the Trinity Health and Inova Health Systems.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Villanova University, she completed her master’s degree in public administration from George Washington University. Baldwin is an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Nursing.