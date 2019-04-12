Quantcast

Lisa Benson | Mary Kay Staffing

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2019

benson-lisa-mary-kay-staffingLisa Benson, president and CEO of Mary Kraft Staffing and HR Solutions, was named one of the “Women of Influence” by I95 Business, a business publication serving central Maryland.

She was recognized at the publication’s “Evening with Women of Influence” in March celebrating the success of women in business.

Benson leads Mary Kraft, which partners with health care, financial, commercial and service industry organizations to increase productivity and drive cost savings through staffing and outsourced human resource services. The company is certified in Maryland as a Minority Business Enterprise and Women’s Business Enterprise and in Baltimore as a Women’s Business Enterprise.

