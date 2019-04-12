Quantcast

Md. biopharm has deal to add CBD to Brazilian cosmetics

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2019

A Maryland biopharmaceutical firm has a deal to add custom marijuana chemical formulations into the cosmetics products of a Brazilian company. The Greater Cannabis Co. Inc.'s deal with Allume Cosmeticos is to provide the formulations to infuse pharmaceutical-grade CBD, a chemical found in marijuana that does not cause a high, into a new line of cosmetics, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo