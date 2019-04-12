Quantcast

Test taker pleads guilty in college admissions bribery scandal

Ex-prep school administrator made over $200K by cheating on exams

By: Associated Press Alanna Durkin Richer April 12, 2019

BOSTON — A former Florida prep school administrator pleaded guilty Friday to taking college entrance exams for students in exchange for cash to help wealthy parents get their kids into elite universities. Mark Riddell admitted to secretly taking the ACT and SAT in place of students, or to correcting their answers, as part of a nationwide ...

