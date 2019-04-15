Quantcast

Baltimore jury awards $1.2 million lead paint verdict

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 15, 2019

A Baltimore city jury awarded $1.2 million to a woman who has permanent cognitive deficiencies from being exposed to lead paint as a baby. After a five-day trial and two hours of deliberations, a jury of two men and four women awarded damages to Courtney Tomlin, 25, on Friday. Tomlin lived at a home on 2857 West ...

