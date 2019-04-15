Quantcast

High court will weigh lawyers’ exemption in debt collection

Court of Appeals to consider clients' liability

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 15, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland’s top court will consider whether creditors seeking delinquent payments can be held liable under the state's Consumer Protection Act for the debt-collection actions of their attorneys when lawyers are exempt from liability under the CPA. The Court of Appeals agreed last week to review a lower court ruling that a creditor, in this ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo