Quantcast

Hundreds gather for final goodbye to former House Speaker Busch

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 15, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's longest serving Speaker of the House of Delegates returned Monday to the State House one last time. Hundreds of current and former elected officials, aides and citizens lined the front walk of the state capitol building and filled the rotunda to watch as Michael Busch, a Annapolis Democrat, was carried in, his Maryland flag-draped ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo