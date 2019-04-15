ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL ASSISTANT

Personal Injury and Workers’ Compensation experience required.

Salary Requirements must be listed.

The ideal candidate will be proficient with Outlook, Word, Excel and have the ability to carry out tasks with and without direct supervision. Must be highly organized, detail-oriented, self-motivated, dependable, with the ability to prioritize workload and adapt to changing conditions. Must be customer service oriented with experience multitasking and working under tight deadlines.

Responsibilities to include filing and managing personal injury, PIP, property damage, lost wage, mileage and workers compensation claims. Indexing, ordering and following up on medical records and bills. Preparing pre-settlement demand packages, exhibits for hearings, settlement documents and must also be familiar with the Worker’s Compensation Website.

Box #2620 in the subject line. Please submit your resume in confidence to: blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and referencein the subject line.

